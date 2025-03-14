Eastham Capital Sells Ridgeland Station Apartment Community in Chicago Ridge for $10M

CHICAGO RIDGE, ILL. — Eastham Capital has sold Ridgeland Station, an 84-unit apartment community in Chicago Ridge, for $10 million. Eastham acquired the property for the portfolio of Eastham Capital Fund V LP in partnership with Bender Cos. in February 2019. Ridgeland Station marked the first collaboration between Eastham and Bender. To date, the partners have co-invested in nine projects with a 10th in the pipeline.

Under Bender’s management, Ridgeland Station maintained strong occupancy levels and was 95 percent leased at the time of disposition. Average rents increased 9.7 percent year over year. The community consists of a mix of one- and two-bedroom units.