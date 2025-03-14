Friday, March 14, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestMultifamily

Eastham Capital Sells Ridgeland Station Apartment Community in Chicago Ridge for $10M

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO RIDGE, ILL. — Eastham Capital has sold Ridgeland Station, an 84-unit apartment community in Chicago Ridge, for $10 million. Eastham acquired the property for the portfolio of Eastham Capital Fund V LP in partnership with Bender Cos. in February 2019. Ridgeland Station marked the first collaboration between Eastham and Bender. To date, the partners have co-invested in nine projects with a 10th in the pipeline.

Under Bender’s management, Ridgeland Station maintained strong occupancy levels and was 95 percent leased at the time of disposition. Average rents increased 9.7 percent year over year. The community consists of a mix of one- and two-bedroom units.

You may also like

Joint Venture Breaks Ground on 265-Unit Apartment Community...

XAG Group Begins Construction on 326-Unit Multifamily Project...

Trademark Sells 157,791 SF Waterside Shopping Center in...

American Assets Trust Acquires 192-Unit Multifamily Property in...

BKM Capital Partners Sells 159,304 SF Rose Garden...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 50,000 SF...

Dermody to Build 460,428 SF Logistics Facility in...

Automotive Properties REIT Acquires Tesla Collision Center in...

MBG Underway on 60,000 SF Ignite Medical Resort...