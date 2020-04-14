Eastie Realty Purchases Medical Office Building in Providence, Rhode Island, for $3.5M

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Eastie Realty LLC, a Boston-based investment firm, has purchased a 13,818-square-foot medical office building in Providence for $3.5 million. Located at 111 Plain St., the property is fully leased to Rhode Island Hospital, the flagship hospital of Lifespan Health System. The building is also located near Hasbro Children’s Hospital, Women & Infants Hospital and Brown University’s medical campus. Joseph Alvarado, George Deoulas and Casey Valente of Newmark Knight Frank represented the seller, Legacy Real Estate Ventures, in the deal. The team also procured Eastie as the buyer.