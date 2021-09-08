REBusinessOnline

Eastman Cooke Completes 28,700 SF Adaptive Reuse Project in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based construction firm Eastman Cooke & Associates has completed an adaptive reuse project that converted a warehouse at 438 W. 51st St. into an ambulatory surgery center for Sovereign Medical Group. The five-story building was originally constructed in 1905. Designed by Stonehill Taylor, the project entailed a three-story roof extension, upgrades of vital operating systems and a complete installation of infrastructure systems. The development team also worked to preserve the façade and marry the cast iron beams supporting the building with structural steel. The new medical facility features examination and diagnostic areas, four operating rooms and pre- and post-surgical rooms.

