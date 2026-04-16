Eastman Cos. Recapitalizes 385,000 SF Office Complex in Livingston, New Jersey

LIVINGSTON, N.J. — Locally based owner-operator Eastman Cos. has recapitalized The Eisenhower, a 385,000-square-foot office complex located in the Northern New Jersey community of Livingston. The recapitalization comprised $24.2 million in financing from Ladder Capital and approximately $14 million in additional equity. The Eisenhower sits on a 24-acre site and offers amenities such as a conference center with a 200-seat auditorium, a full-service cafeteria and a fitness center. David Bernhaut, John Alascio, Brad Domenico, Chuck Kohaut, Frank Stanislaski, Bill Baunach and Jack Subers of Cushman & Wakefield advised Eastman Cos. on the transaction.