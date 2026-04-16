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The-Eisenhower-Livingston-New-Jersey
The recapitalization of The Eisenhower, a 385,000-square-foot office complex in Livingston, N.J., includes includes future funding allocated for tenant improvements, leasing commissions and other capital expenditures.
LoansNew JerseyNortheastOffice

Eastman Cos. Recapitalizes 385,000 SF Office Complex in Livingston, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

LIVINGSTON, N.J. — Locally based owner-operator Eastman Cos. has recapitalized The Eisenhower, a 385,000-square-foot office complex located in the Northern New Jersey community of Livingston. The recapitalization comprised $24.2 million in financing from Ladder Capital and approximately $14 million in additional equity. The Eisenhower sits on a 24-acre site and offers amenities such as a conference center with a 200-seat auditorium, a full-service cafeteria and a fitness center. David Bernhaut, John Alascio, Brad Domenico, Chuck Kohaut, Frank Stanislaski, Bill Baunach and Jack Subers of Cushman & Wakefield advised Eastman Cos. on the transaction.

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