UNION, N.J. — Easton Coach Co., a provider of ground transportation services, has signed a 160,000-square-foot industrial lease at in the Northern New Jersey community of Union. The property sits on 7.5 acres at 601 Lehigh Ave. and was constructed in 1966. Joseph Komitor and Scott Deutchman of Lee & Associates represented the tenant in the negotiations for the full-building lease. Jordan Metz and Eric Koons of Bussel Realty represented the landlord.