DORAL, FLA. — An affiliate of The Easton Group has acquired a single-tenant department store and adjacent parking lot in the Miami suburb of Doral for $12 million. Situated on a 10-acre site within Miami International Mall, the property totals 150,108 square feet of big box retail space.

JCPenney currently occupies the building. Edward Easton, CEO and chairman of Easton Group, says that the company will keep JCPenney in place “as long as the rent payments remain current.”