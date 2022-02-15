Easton Group, LBA Logistics Acquire Land for $29.4M, Plan for Distribution Development in Metro Miami

Located at 4220 West 91st Place, the project is located about 17 miles from Miami Beach and 10 miles from the Miami International Airport.

HIALEAH, FLA. — Doral, Fla.-based The Easton Group and Irvine, Calif.-based LBA Logistics have acquired a 26.4-acre development site in Hialeah, about 11.6 miles from Miami. The joint venture purchased the land for $29.4 million with plans to build two speculative warehouse and distribution facilities on the site.

The two buildings will total 462,954 square feet. Building features will include 36-foot clear heights, 124 trailer stalls and 407 parking spaces. Construction is expected to start towards the end of the year and take about 18 months to complete.

Easton Group and LBA Logistics are also partnering on a 266,760-square-foot warehouse development in nearby Hialeah Gardens, which is slated for completion by the second quarter of this year. Easton Group is scheduled to deliver 393,910 square feet of industrial space in Miami-Dade County over the next six months.