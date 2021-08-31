Easton Group, LBA Logistics Acquire Warehouse Property in South Florida for $19.5M

DORAL, FLA. — The Easton Group and LBA Logistics have acquired a 105,365-square-foot warehouse in Doral for $19.5 million. Hani Jardack of Jardack Commercial Realty represented the locally based seller, Badia, a manufacturer of spices and herbs. Dalton Easton of Easton & Associates represented the Easton-LBA joint venture in the transaction.

Located at 9880 NW 25th St., the warehouse property is equipped with air conditioning throughout, solar panels on the roof, 26-foot clear heights and 192 parking spots. Built in 1998, 12,000 square feet is dedicated to office space.

Badia was the previous anchor tenant at the property but vacated the building to go to a new location. Easton will begin marketing the property for a new single-user tenant.

This warehouse property is Irvine, Calif.-based LBA’s second joint venture with Doral-based Easton Group in South Florida. The two are also partnering on a ground-up development of a 266,760-square-foot warehouse in Hialeah Gardens, Fla., that is due to be delivered in the second quarter of 2022.