Eatery Essentials to Open 400,000 SF Headquarters, Manufacturing Plant in Dallas

Eatery Essentials expects its new headquarters and manufacturing facility in Dallas to be operational by October.

DALLAS — Eatery Essentials, a provider of food storage containers and the U.S. subsidiary of Taiwanese supplier Vigour Pak, will relocate its corporate headquarters and primary manufacturing and warehousing operations to a 400,000-square-foot facility in Dallas. The facility will be located at 2425 Danieldale Road on the city’s south side and is expected to be operational by October. Eatery Essentials anticipates that the move will create about 150 new jobs.

