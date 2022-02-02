REBusinessOnline

Eaton Preleases 370,973 SF Industrial Development in Woodridge, Illinois

The developer of the project is Duke Realty. Completion is slated for July.

WOODRIDGE, ILL. — Eaton, a provider of power management technologies and services, has preleased a 370,973-square-foot industrial development in Woodridge, a southwest suburb of Chicago. The developer, Duke Realty Corp., began construction of the speculative project in August. Completion is slated for this July. The 21-acre site at 10000 Woodward Ave. was previously home to a vacant movie theater. The project will feature a clear height of 36 feet, 37 dock doors, four drive-in doors, 44 trailer spaces and 343 parking spaces. Jason Lev of CBRE represented Eaton, while Jason West and Sean Henrick of Cushman & Wakefield represented Duke.

