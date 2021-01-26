EB Real Estate Acquires 270-Unit Plum Meadow Apartments in South Dallas
DALLAS — New York-based EB Real Estate Group has acquired Plum Meadow, a 270-unit apartment community in South Dallas. The property features one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, courtyard and onsite laundry facilities. Thomas Burns, Jay Gunn and William Jarnagin of Berkadia represented the seller, an affiliate of New York-based Iliad Realty Group, in the deal. Josh Finley of Berkadia originated an undisclosed amount of Freddie Mac acquisition financing on behalf of EB Real Estate Group.
