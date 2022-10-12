EBCDC Acquires Boston Multifamily Portfolio for $47M

Pictured is one of the buildings in EBCDC's newly acquired portfolio in East Boston.

BOSTON — The East Boston Community Development Corp. (EBCDC) has acquired a portfolio of multifamily properties totaling 114 units in East Boston for $47 million. The units are spread across 36 buildings in the Jeffries Point, Eagle Hill and Orient Heights neighborhoods and primarily feature one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Kellie Coveney, Jacqueline Meagher, Madeline Joyce and James Burr of JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between The Grossman Cos. and Hodara Real Estate Group, in the transaction. The new ownership plans to convert the assets to affordable housing. Of the 114 units, 28 units will be restricted to households earning 50 percent or less of the area median income (AMI); 40 apartments will be reserved for renters earning 60 percent or less of AMI; 26 residences will be earmarked for families earning 80 percent or less of AMI; and the remaining 20 units will be restricted to renters making 100 percent or less of AMI.