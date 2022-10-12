REBusinessOnline

EBCDC Acquires Boston Multifamily Portfolio for $47M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Affordable Housing, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

East-Boston-Affordable

Pictured is one of the buildings in EBCDC's newly acquired portfolio in East Boston.

BOSTON — The East Boston Community Development Corp. (EBCDC) has acquired a portfolio of multifamily properties totaling 114 units in East Boston for $47 million. The units are spread across 36 buildings in the Jeffries Point, Eagle Hill and Orient Heights neighborhoods and primarily feature one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Kellie Coveney, Jacqueline Meagher, Madeline Joyce and James Burr of JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between The Grossman Cos. and Hodara Real Estate Group, in the transaction. The new ownership plans to convert the assets to affordable housing. Of the 114 units, 28 units will be restricted to households earning 50 percent or less of the area median income (AMI); 40 apartments will be reserved for renters earning 60 percent or less of AMI; 26 residences will be earmarked for families earning 80 percent or less of AMI; and the remaining 20 units will be restricted to renters making 100 percent or less of AMI.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  