EBS Realty Breaks Ground on 1.3 MSF Apex Ridge Logistics Park in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEV. — EBS Realty, along with its investment partner Penwood Real Estate Investment Management, has broken ground on Apex Ridge Logistics Park, a speculative campus in North Las Vegas.

Totaling more than 1.3 million square feet on 90 acres, the asset will feature a 755,628-square-foot building and a 602,377-square-foot building. Situated within the Apex/North Las Vegas submarket, the buildings will offer flexible designs to cater to a variety of users, including e-commerce, manufacturing and distribution.