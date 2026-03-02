Monday, March 2, 2026
Apex Ridge Logistics Park will bring 1.3 million square feet of speculative logistics space to the Apex/North Las Vegas submarket.
EBS Realty Breaks Ground on 1.3 MSF Apex Ridge Logistics Park in North Las Vegas

by Amy Works

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEV. — EBS Realty, along with its investment partner Penwood Real Estate Investment Management, has broken ground on Apex Ridge Logistics Park, a speculative campus in North Las Vegas.

Totaling more than 1.3 million square feet on 90 acres, the asset will feature a 755,628-square-foot building and a 602,377-square-foot building. Situated within the Apex/North Las Vegas submarket, the buildings will offer flexible designs to cater to a variety of users, including e-commerce, manufacturing and distribution.

