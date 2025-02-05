EBS Realty Partners, Penwood to Develop 1.4 MSF Industrial Project in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEV. — EBS Realty Partners and Hartford, Conn.-based Penwood Real Estate Investment Management, in a joint venture, have purchased a 91-acre industrial development site at 9150 N. Terryl B. Adams St. within Apex Industrial Park in North Las Vegas. EBS and Penwood acquired the site from Ball Metal Beverage Container Corp. for $31 million. The partnership plans to develop Apex Ridge, a two-building, 1.4 million-square-foot logistics campus on the site. Groundbreaking is slated for second- or third-quarter 2025. Gregg Haly and Garrett Toft of CBRE handled the land acquisition.