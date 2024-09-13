EBSC Arranges $31.2M in Construction Financing for Luxury Los Angeles Seniors Housing Facility

LOS ANGELES — EBSC Lending has arranged $31.2 million in construction financing for a new luxury senior living community under development in Los Angeles. The undisclosed borrower operates senior living facilities in the Southeast, with a primary focus on Florida. Brian Stark, manager of information technology at EBSC Lending, led the transaction.

The 172,163-square-foot facility will offer a total of 198 catered living, assisted living and memory care units in three buildings spread over a 7.8-acre campus. It will also feature gourmet restaurant-style dining, boutique hotel décor and a variety of luxury amenities.

“This deal had tremendous headwinds, given the rising interest rates,” says David Palmer, vice president, special assets at EBSC Lending. “Working together with the sponsor, we were able to structure the deal with favorable terms and sizing parameters that allowed us to preserve millions of dollars. We regard healthcare as highly strategic. We are committed to the future of this growing sector and to supporting our healthcare clients.”

Based in Irvine, Calif., EBSC is a private lender that offers customized solutions to real estate investors and developers. The company has emerged as a provider of senior financing to alternative real estate bridge lenders.