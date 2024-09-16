Monday, September 16, 2024
EBSC Lending Closes $14.5M Refinancing for Seniors Housing Property in Bountiful, Utah

by Amy Works

BOUNTIFUL, UTAH — EBSC Lending has arranged the closing of a $14.5 million loan to refinance an assisted living and memory care community in Bountiful, a suburban community between Salt Lake City and Ogden, Utah.

The undisclosed sponsor acquired the facility in 2019 and has expanded the property’s memory care capacity to capture more of the market demand for high-quality memory care and increased the allowable density by obtaining a zoning amendment allowing up to 73 beds. The sponsor increased occupancy, improved operations and hired a new management company to oversee the property.

Additional amenities offered at the property include personalized care, healthcare coordination, chef-prepared meals, housekeeping and secure courtyards.

