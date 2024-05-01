Wednesday, May 1, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
LoansMichiganMidwestMultifamilySeniors Housing

EBSC Lending Provides $26.2M Loan for Refinancing of Affordable Seniors Housing Community in Michigan

by Kristin Harlow

MICHIGAN — EBSC Lending has provided a $26.2 million loan for the refinancing of a 41-unit affordable seniors housing community in Michigan. The borrower, a nonprofit owner-operator, will use the proceeds to refinance existing debt and fund capital improvements. Specific upgrades will target unit interiors, building exteriors, elevators, common areas and building systems like security, backup electricity and medical alert.

The community features a mix of predominantly one-bedroom units, with some studios and two-bedroom units. The redevelopment of the property will create new loft-style apartments. All 41 units will be reserved for low- and moderate-income seniors, with 13 units reserved for households earning below 30 percent of the area median income (AMI), 11 for those below 60 percent of AMI, and 17 for households below 80 percent of AMI.

The borrower was an experienced hospitality owner and operator. The fixed-rate debt was structured at an 85 percent loan-to-value ratio with a five-year term, including 36 months of interest-only payments.

You may also like

CBRE Arranges $29M Loan for Refinancing of Southern...

Strategic Property Partners Unveils Next Phase of $3B...

Berkadia Arranges $52M Construction Loan for Apartment Development...

Greystone Provides $20M Agency Loan for Refinancing of...

Northmarq Arranges $54.1M Sale of Luxury Apartment Complex...

Entre Commercial Realty Brokers Sale of 42,901 SF...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 88-Room Microtel...

Lee & Associates Negotiates $1.2M Sale of Retail...

NYLREI Divests of 186-Unit Multifamily Community in Renton,...