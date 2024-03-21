Thursday, March 21, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
LoansMixed-UseTexas

EBSC Lending Provides $59M Construction Loan for Austin Mixed-Use Project

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — California-based EBSC Lending has provided a $59 million construction loan for a 201,821-square-foot mixed-use project in northwest Austin. The undisclosed project is located near Apple’s campus and will consist of three buildings that will house for-rent and for-sale residential units, as well as retail and restaurant space. Completion is slated for 2025. The undisclosed, locally based borrower will use the proceeds to retire existing debt and fund additional construction and lease-up costs. 

You may also like

Pagewood, CenterSquare Acquire 621,432 SF Industrial Portfolio in...

Branch, Crosland Southeast Add Retailers to One Nexton...

Lee & Associates Negotiates Sale of 20-Acre Industrial...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 89,820 SF Office Building...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 5,912 SF...

Partnership Receives $756M Financing Package for Speedway Commerce...

CBRE Arranges $43M Refinancing for El Paseo Shopping...

CFG Provides $16.3M Acquisition Financing for Two Skilled...

Diversified Commercial Capital Arranges $6.6M Acquisition Loan for...