EBSC Lending Provides $59M Construction Loan for Austin Mixed-Use Project

AUSTIN, TEXAS — California-based EBSC Lending has provided a $59 million construction loan for a 201,821-square-foot mixed-use project in northwest Austin. The undisclosed project is located near Apple’s campus and will consist of three buildings that will house for-rent and for-sale residential units, as well as retail and restaurant space. Completion is slated for 2025. The undisclosed, locally based borrower will use the proceeds to retire existing debt and fund additional construction and lease-up costs.