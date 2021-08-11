Echo Development, Synergy Development Acquire Land in Fort Wayne for New Retail Project

Posted on by in Development, Indiana, Midwest, Retail

FORT WAYNE, IND. — Echo Development Group Inc. and Synergy Development have acquired a little over eight acres of land at the northeast corner of DuPont and Diebold roads in Fort Wayne. The partnership plans to develop a project with restaurant, retail and healthcare uses that will include a Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers. Jackson Investment Group represented Echo in the purchase of the land. Barry Sturges of Sturges Property Group represented the undisclosed seller. Engineering Resources Inc. is working on the civil infrastructure design for the project. A timeline for completion has not yet been established.