REBusinessOnline

Echo Development, Synergy Development Acquire Land in Fort Wayne for New Retail Project

Posted on by in Development, Indiana, Midwest, Retail

FORT WAYNE, IND. — Echo Development Group Inc. and Synergy Development have acquired a little over eight acres of land at the northeast corner of DuPont and Diebold roads in Fort Wayne. The partnership plans to develop a project with restaurant, retail and healthcare uses that will include a Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers. Jackson Investment Group represented Echo in the purchase of the land. Barry Sturges of Sturges Property Group represented the undisclosed seller. Engineering Resources Inc. is working on the civil infrastructure design for the project. A timeline for completion has not yet been established.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews