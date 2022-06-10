REBusinessOnline

Echo Global Logistics, VSA Partners Renew Leases at Office Property in Chicago’s River West

Posted on by in Illinois, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Office

CHICAGO — Echo Global Logistics and VSA Partners have renewed their office leases at 600 West Chicago, an office and retail property owned by Sterling Bay in Chicago’s River West submarket. Echo, a provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, will remain in its 185,000-square-foot space that it has called home since its inception in 2005. VSA, a global creative agency and tenant in the building since 2008, restructured its lease to 25,000 square feet. Andrea VanGelder, Kellen Monti, Matt Carolan and Paul Giannopoulos of JLL represented Echo, while Steven Livaditis and Jon Milonas of CBRE represented VSA. Russ Cora and Austin Lusson represented Sterling Bay on an internal basis.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  