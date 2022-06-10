Echo Global Logistics, VSA Partners Renew Leases at Office Property in Chicago’s River West

CHICAGO — Echo Global Logistics and VSA Partners have renewed their office leases at 600 West Chicago, an office and retail property owned by Sterling Bay in Chicago’s River West submarket. Echo, a provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, will remain in its 185,000-square-foot space that it has called home since its inception in 2005. VSA, a global creative agency and tenant in the building since 2008, restructured its lease to 25,000 square feet. Andrea VanGelder, Kellen Monti, Matt Carolan and Paul Giannopoulos of JLL represented Echo, while Steven Livaditis and Jon Milonas of CBRE represented VSA. Russ Cora and Austin Lusson represented Sterling Bay on an internal basis.