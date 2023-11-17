Echo Real Estate Breaks Ground on Four-Building Industrial Project in Surprise, Arizona

SURPRISE, ARIZ. — Echo Real Estate Capital, with PREMIER Design + Build Group, has broken ground on Echo Park @ P132, a speculative industrial development in the Phoenix suburb of Surprise.

Located at the intersection of Peoria Avenue and 132nd Avenue, the four-building project will offer a total of 182,870 square feet of industrial space ranging from 43,000 square feet to 48,000 square feet. Construction is slated for completion in October 2024.

The project team includes Winton Architects, GF Group, KAEKO, Mechanical Designs and Hawkins Design Group.