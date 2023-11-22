Echo Real Estate Capital Acquires 33,000 SF Medical Office Building in Carmel, Indiana

CARMEL, IND. — Echo Real Estate Capital Inc. has acquired Three Penn Mark, a 33,000-square-foot medical office building located in the Penn Mark Plaza office park in Carmel, a suburb of Indianapolis. The purchase price was undisclosed. Tenants at the fully leased property include Ascension-St. Vincent, Turkle & Associates Center for Plastic Surgery and Abram’s Eyecare. Jackson Investment Group represented Echo in the purchase, while Colliers represented the undisclosed seller. FORUM Credit Union and T2 Capital Management provided acquisition financing. Echo plans to make capital improvements to the property. Echo’s Indianapolis-area portfolio now includes five buildings and nearly 200,000 square feet of hospital-anchored medical space.