Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The fully leased property is located at 11455 N. Meridian St. within the Penn Mark Plaza office park.
AcquisitionsHealthcareIndianaMidwest

Echo Real Estate Capital Acquires 33,000 SF Medical Office Building in Carmel, Indiana

by Kristin Harlow

CARMEL, IND. — Echo Real Estate Capital Inc. has acquired Three Penn Mark, a 33,000-square-foot medical office building located in the Penn Mark Plaza office park in Carmel, a suburb of Indianapolis. The purchase price was undisclosed. Tenants at the fully leased property include Ascension-St. Vincent, Turkle & Associates Center for Plastic Surgery and Abram’s Eyecare. Jackson Investment Group represented Echo in the purchase, while Colliers represented the undisclosed seller. FORUM Credit Union and T2 Capital Management provided acquisition financing. Echo plans to make capital improvements to the property. Echo’s Indianapolis-area portfolio now includes five buildings and nearly 200,000 square feet of hospital-anchored medical space.

You may also like

Bonaventure Purchases Monticello Station Apartments in Downtown Norfolk...

TruCore Investments Buys 77,845 SF Manufacturing Property in...

CrossMarc Services Acquires Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center in Crescent...

Granite Capital Acquires The Boulders Apartments in Walnut...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $2.6M Sale of Apartment...

Synergy Proposes 147-Unit Luxury Apartment Complex in Winfield,...

Industrial Outdoor Ventures Nears Completion of Phase I...

Breneman Capital Purchases 47-Unit Ashland Place Apartment Property...

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates 64,643 SF Industrial Lease...