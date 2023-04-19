Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Located at 555 County Line Road, the multi-tenant property is anchored by Community Health and Goodman Campbell Brain & Spine.
Echo Real Estate Capital Acquires 57,000 SF Medical Office Building in Suburban Indianapolis

by Kristin Harlow

GREENWOOD, IND. — Echo Real Estate Capital has acquired a 57,000-square-foot medical office building in the Indianapolis suburb of Greenwood for an undisclosed price. Located at 555 County Line Road, the multi-tenant property is anchored by Community Health and Goodman Campbell Brain & Spine. The building is currently 64 percent occupied. Echo plans to undertake several capital improvements, including a lobby renovation, roof replacement, parking lot repairs and landscaping upgrades. Wintrust Bank provided acquisition financing. The transaction marks Echo’s fourth acquisition in the submarket.

