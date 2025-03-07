Echo Real Estate Capital Buys 70,631 SF Rampart Medical Campus in Denver

DENVER — Echo Real Estate Capital has acquired Rampart Medical Campus, a two-building portfolio of medical outpatient buildings located at 125 and 130 Rampart Way in Denver. Terms of the transaction were not released. Chris Bodnar, Brannan Knott, Zack Holderman, Cole Reethof, Trent Jennett and Jesse Greshin of CBRE U.S. Healthcare Capital Markets partnered with Dann Burke, Stephani Gaskins and Anna Schornstein of CBRE’s Denver Advisory and Transaction team to represent the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

Rampart Medical Campus’ two buildings offer a total of 70,631 square feet of space. Originally built in 1942, the properties were repositioned into medical outpatient facilities in 2000 and 2008 to capitalize on the expanding local healthcare network with seven hospitals totaling more than 2,900 inpatient beds in the area. At the time of sale, the property was 50 percent occupied.