Echo Park @ P132 in Surprise, Ariz., will feature 182,610 square feet of industrial space spread across four buildings.
Echo Real Estate Capital Buys Land for 182,610 SF Industrial Development in Surprise, Arizona

by Amy Works

SURPRISE, ARIZ. — Echo Real Estate Capital has acquired an 11.6-acre land parcel at the northwest corner of Peoria and 132nd avenues in Surprise. The site is zoned and approved for four small-bay industrial buildings totaling 182,610 square feet.

Slated for completion by the fourth quarter of 2024, Echo Park @ P132 will include four fully air conditioned buildings with 2,500 square feet of speculative office suites and secured concrete truck courts. Echo has partnered with Chicago-based Premier Design + Build to construct the project.

This will be Echo’s second development in the submarket. Upon completion, Echo’s metro Phoenix portfolio will total nearly 850,000 square feet of Class A industrial space across six buildings. The company’s first development, two Class A warehouse/distribution facilities in Glendale, are on pace for completion later this year.

