Echo Real Estate Capital Buys Land for 182,610 SF Industrial Development in Surprise, Arizona

SURPRISE, ARIZ. — Echo Real Estate Capital has acquired an 11.6-acre land parcel at the northwest corner of Peoria and 132nd avenues in Surprise. The site is zoned and approved for four small-bay industrial buildings totaling 182,610 square feet.

Slated for completion by the fourth quarter of 2024, Echo Park @ P132 will include four fully air conditioned buildings with 2,500 square feet of speculative office suites and secured concrete truck courts. Echo has partnered with Chicago-based Premier Design + Build to construct the project.

This will be Echo’s second development in the submarket. Upon completion, Echo’s metro Phoenix portfolio will total nearly 850,000 square feet of Class A industrial space across six buildings. The company’s first development, two Class A warehouse/distribution facilities in Glendale, are on pace for completion later this year.