Echo Park 303 in Glendale, Ariz., features two buildings offering a total of 676,176 square feet of industrial space.
Echo Real Estate Capital, LGE Complete 676,176 SF Industrial Project in Glendale, Arizona

by Amy Works

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Echo Real Estate Capital and LGE Design Build have completed Echo Park 303, a two-building industrial project near the intersection of Northern Parkway and Reems Road in Glendale, a suburb of Phoenix.

Totaling 676,176 square feet, Echo Park 303 includes 220,240-square-foot Building A and 455,936-square-foot Building B. Situated on 40 acres, the site offers ample parking, including 743 parking spaces and gated yards to accommodate nearly 150 trailer spaces. HubStar Logistics signed a lease to occupy the entirety of Building A.

Designed and built by LGE, Echo Park 303 features two stories of storefront window systems placed to maximize natural lighting within the lobbies and office spaces located at the corners of the buildings.

JLL is handling leasing for the project.

