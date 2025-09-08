ECI Group Breaks Ground on $60M Mixed-Use Development in Metro Savannah

RICHMOND HILL, GA. — ECI Group has broken ground on The Avery Richmond Hill, a $60 million mixed-use development located in Richmond Hill, approximately 15miles south of Savannah. ECI Construction is the general contractor, and Synovus Bank and CIBC are providing construction financing for the project. A timeline for completion for the overall development was not released, but the retail pad sites are scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2026. Ashley Smith and Tyler Mouchet of Colliers | Savannah will market the 3.5 acres of retail space for ground lease tenants.

The Avery Richmond Hill will also include 291 residential units comprising 243 one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans, along with 48 three-bedroom townhomes that feature two-car garages. A mix of amenities will be available for residents such as an 8,400-square-foot clubhouse, fitness center, coworking spaces, automated package facilities, two courtyards, swimming pool and a dog park.