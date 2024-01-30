ECI Group, Griffin Fund Break Ground on $76M Apartment Community in Lawrenceville, Georgia

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA. — ECI Group and joint venture partner The Griffin Fund have broken ground on The Averly Collins Hill, a $76 million apartment development in Lawrenceville, a northeast suburb of Atlanta in Gwinnett County. The 300-unit, eight-building project will be situated on 22 acres at 700 Collins Road. ECI Construction is the general contractor for the project, and Synovus Bank is providing $46 million in construction financing.

The project is planned to deliver concurrently with the nearby 15-story Northside Hospital Gwinnett healthcare tower, as well as a planned active adult housing development. Upon completion, The Averly Collins Hill will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, as well as a clubhouse with a clubroom, fitness center, lounge areas and coworking space. Other amenities will include a pool, dog play area and a coffee bar.