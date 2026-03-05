Thursday, March 5, 2026
The Corwyn South Point in McDonough, Ga., features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.
ECI Group Sells 260-Unit Apartment Community in McDonough, Georgia

by John Nelson

MCDONOUGH, GA. — ECI Group has sold The Corwyn South Point Apartments, a 260-unit community located at 1000 Columns Drive in McDonough, a southern suburb of Atlanta. Morgan Properties purchased the property for an undisclosed price. David Gutting of Newmark represented the seller in the transaction.

The Corwyn South Point features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Amenities include a 2,000-square-foot clubhouse with a kitchen, fitness center with a dedicated yoga/spin room and a gathering room featuring a lounge, fireplace, TV and media center with a gaming area.

Outdoor amenities include a resort-style pool with sun shelf and deck, grilling and fire pit areas, landscaped courtyard with a bocce ball court and a dog park and pet wash station.

