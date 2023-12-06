Wednesday, December 6, 2023
The Columns at Westchase in Houston totals 318 units. The property was built in 1999.
ECI Group Sells 318-Unit Columns at Westchase Apartments in Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Atlanta-based investment firm ECI Group has sold The Columns at Westchase, a 318-unit apartment community in Houston, to Mosaic Residential for an undisclosed price. Built in 1999, The Columns at Westchase offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, clubhouse and outdoor grilling and dining stations. ECI acquired the property in 2018 and implemented capital improvements to unit interiors, building exteriors, landscaping and amenity spaces. David Mitchell of Newmark represented ECI Group in the transaction.

