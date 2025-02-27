Thursday, February 27, 2025
Houma Highlands features 378 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as a resort-style pool, fitness center and green spaces.
ECI Group Sells 378-Unit Apartment Community in Houma, Louisiana

by John Nelson

HOUMA, LA. — Atlanta-based ECI Group has sold Houma Highlands, a 378-unit apartment community located at 461 S. Hollywood Road in Houma, about 57 miles southwest of New Orleans. Oakwood Capital purchased the 16-building property for an undisclosed price. Larry G. Schedler & Associates and Mike Kemether of Cushman & Wakefield’s Atlanta office represented ECI Group in the disposition.

Phase I of Houma Highlands was completed in 2004 by another developer. ECI Group purchased the first phase and then completed Phase II in 2012. The pet-friendly community features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as a resort-style pool, fitness center and green spaces.

