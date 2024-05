HOUSTON — Eco Thrift, a merchandiser of secondhand goods, has signed a 29,250-square-foot retail lease at Willowbrook Plaza in northwest Houston. AMC Theatres, Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuyBaby and World Market anchor the 392,542-square-foot power center. Austen Baldridge and Bob Conwell of NewQuest Properties represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Radkey Jolink, Bruce Wallace and Cole Rainer of Jolink Wallace Commercial represented the landlord.