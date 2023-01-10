Ecobat Signs 28,258 SF Office Sublease at PwC Tower in Dallas

DALLAS — Ecobat, a provider of battery recycling services, has signed a 28,258-square-foot office sublease at PwC Tower in Dallas. Rick Hughes and Joel Zandstra of Cushman & Wakefield represented Ecobat, which is subleasing the space from the namesake tenant, accounting giant PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), in the lease negotiations. Ben Davis and Harlan Davis of CBRE represented PwC. MetLife Investment & Management owns the 20-story, 500,000-square-foot building.