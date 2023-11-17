ECP Signs 26,292 SF Office Lease Expansion at One World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Energy Capital Partners (ECP) has signed a 26,292-square-foot office lease expansion at One World Trade Center, a 3.1 million-square-foot tower in Lower Manhattan. David Falk, Peter Shimkin, Hal Stein, Jason Greenstein and Nathan Kropp of Newmark represented ECP, which is taking an additional 15,400 square feet, in the lease negotiations. Newmark’s Eric Zemachson and Corey Borg, along with internal agents Eric Engelhardt and Karen Rose, represented the landlord, a partnership between The Durst Organization and The Port Authority of New York & New Jersey.