AUSTIN, TEXAS — Equitable Commercial Realty (ECR) has negotiated a 20,122-square-foot office lease in southeast Austin. The tenant, locally based technology infrastructure provider Fathom5, will occupy space at Bergstrom Tech Center, a 208,374-square-foot facility that was originally constructed in 1986 for defense contractor Lockheed Martin. ECR represented the landlord, Boyd Watterson Asset Management, in the lease negotiations. Colliers represented the tenant.