AUSTIN, TEXAS — Equitable Commercial Realty (ECR) has negotiated a 30,884-square-foot office lease in southeast Austin. The tenant, Prometheus Security Group Global, will occupy space at Bergstrom Tech Center, a 208,374-square-foot facility that was originally constructed in 1986 for defense contractor Lockheed Martin. ECR represented the landlord, Boyd Watterson Asset Management, in the lease negotiations. Endeavor Real Estate Group represented the tenant.