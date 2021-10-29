REBusinessOnline

Ecumen Breaks Ground on 100-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Community in Minneapolis

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Development, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily, Seniors Housing

Project costs for The Hillock are estimated at $24 million.

MINNEAPOLIS — Nonprofit developer Ecumen has broken ground on The Hillock, a 100-unit affordable seniors housing community in the Longfellow neighborhood of Minneapolis. The development will include 11 units designated for veterans who are experiencing homelessness. The rest of the units will be reserved for residents age 55 and older who earn up to 60 percent of the area median income. Monthly rents are expected to range from $816 to $1,339. Amenities will include a community garden and onsite clinic. Project costs are estimated at $24 million, and completion is slated for fall 2022.

Phase II calls for an 89-unit affordable housing building with 13 units for veterans experiencing homelessness. Ecumen and Snelling Yards Development, a joint venture between Lupe Development Partners and Wall Cos., are co-developing the overall campus. The two communities will sit on a three-acre site that formerly housed the City of Minneapolis Public Works maintenance yard.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Nov
3
Webinar: Rethinking Seniors Housing Resident Engagement — Technology That Improves Staff Efficiencies While Enhancing the Resident Experience
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews