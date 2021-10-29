Ecumen Breaks Ground on 100-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Community in Minneapolis

Project costs for The Hillock are estimated at $24 million.

MINNEAPOLIS — Nonprofit developer Ecumen has broken ground on The Hillock, a 100-unit affordable seniors housing community in the Longfellow neighborhood of Minneapolis. The development will include 11 units designated for veterans who are experiencing homelessness. The rest of the units will be reserved for residents age 55 and older who earn up to 60 percent of the area median income. Monthly rents are expected to range from $816 to $1,339. Amenities will include a community garden and onsite clinic. Project costs are estimated at $24 million, and completion is slated for fall 2022.

Phase II calls for an 89-unit affordable housing building with 13 units for veterans experiencing homelessness. Ecumen and Snelling Yards Development, a joint venture between Lupe Development Partners and Wall Cos., are co-developing the overall campus. The two communities will sit on a three-acre site that formerly housed the City of Minneapolis Public Works maintenance yard.