REBusinessOnline

EDC to Build 700-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Philadelphia’s East Falls Neighborhood

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Northeast, Pennsylvania, Self-Storage

PHILADELPHIA — Richmond, Va.-based general contractor EDC will build a 700-unit self-storage facility in Philadelphia’s East Falls neighborhood. The developer is a local entity doing business as 4002-22 Ridge Ave. Acquisition LLC. The facility will rise five stories and span 103,000 square feet of net rentable space. A groundbreaking date has not yet been determined, but construction is expected to be complete in late 2022.

