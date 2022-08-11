REBusinessOnline

Edelman Signs 173,618 SF Office Lease Renewal at 250 Hudson Street in Manhattan

Edelman has been a tenant at 250 Hudson St. in Manhattan for the last 13 years.

NEW YORK CITY — Global communications firm Edelman has signed a 173,618-square-foot office lease renewal at 250 Hudson Street in Manhattan’s Hudson Square neighborhood. The company will continue to occupy six floors, as well as a penthouse level that includes private outdoor space, at the 400,000-square-foot building for the next 15 years. Mary Ann Tighe, Ken Meyerson, Todd Lippman and Adele Huang of CBRE represented Edelman in the lease negotiations. Adam Rappaport and Brett Greenberg represented the locally based landlord, Jack Resnick & Sons, on an internal basis.

