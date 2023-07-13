Eden Housing Purchases Two Multifamily Communities in Concord, California for $37.3M

CONCORD, CALIF. — Eden Housing acquired a two-property apartment portfolio in Concord for $37.3 million. Concord is approximately midway between San Francisco and Sacramento.

Located at 1770 Adelaide St., Sunset Pines is a 69-unit community with amenities such as a pool and a clubhouse. Coral Court Apartments is located at 1491 Detroit Ave. and offers 47 units, as well as a fitness center.

Keith Manson, Zachary Greenwood and Mac Watson of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in a Naturally Occurring Affordable Housing (NOAH) transaction. Eden Housing will convert the portfolio into affordable housing.

Eden Housing used $6 million in equity from the City of Concord to finance the transaction. Income restrictions for the converted communities were not disclosed.