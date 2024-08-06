Tuesday, August 6, 2024
EDEN at Kendall West features 193 apartments and 72 two-story townhomes for rent.
DevelopmentFloridaMultifamilySoutheast

EDEN Living Completes 265-Unit Multifamily Community in Jacksonville

by John Nelson

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — EDEN Living has completed the development of EDEN at Kendall West, a 265-unit multifamily community situated on 20 acres in Jacksonville. Located at 9105 Tredinick Parkway, the property features 193 single-story apartments and 72 two-story townhomes.

Each unit includes a private backyard, with a private garage accompanying each townhome. Units at EDEN at Kendall West range in size from 700 to 1,300 square feet, with one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts.

Amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, swimming pool, dog grooming station, dog park, club room and walking trails. Monthly rental rates at the community begin at $1,425, according to the property website.

