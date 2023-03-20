EDEN Living Receives $22M Construction Loan for Build-to-Rent Multifamily Project in Wildwood, Florida

WILDWOOD, FLA. — EDEN Living has received $22 million in construction financing for a build-to-rent residential development in Wildwood. Max La Cava and Kenny Cutler of JLL secured the non-recourse loan through City National Bank. Located at 2072 County Road 501, the project is near the master-planned community The Villages. EDEN Living began construction in June of last year, with delivery expected in the first quarter of 2024. Upon completion, the community will feature 130 units in a mix of 799-square-foot, one-bedroom and 1,268-square-foot, two-bedroom layouts. Amenities will include a clubhouse, fitness center, barbecue area, pickleball courts and a park with walkways and seating areas.