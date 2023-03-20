Monday, March 20, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Delivery of the multifamily community is scheduled for the first quarter of 2024.
Build-to-RentDevelopmentFloridaLoansMultifamilySingle-Family RentalSoutheast

EDEN Living Receives $22M Construction Loan for Build-to-Rent Multifamily Project in Wildwood, Florida

by John Nelson

WILDWOOD, FLA. — EDEN Living has received $22 million in construction financing for a build-to-rent residential development in Wildwood. Max La Cava and Kenny Cutler of JLL secured the non-recourse loan through City National Bank. Located at 2072 County Road 501, the project is near the master-planned community The Villages. EDEN Living began construction in June of last year, with delivery expected in the first quarter of 2024. Upon completion, the community will feature 130 units in a mix of 799-square-foot, one-bedroom and 1,268-square-foot, two-bedroom layouts. Amenities will include a clubhouse, fitness center, barbecue area, pickleball courts and a park with walkways and seating areas.

You may also like

Rosewood Realty Arranges Sale of 492-Unit Multifamily Portfolio...

Excel Commercial Real Estate Opens 226-Site RV Park...

TerraLane Communities to Develop 94-Unit BTR Residential Complex...

Jefferson Apartment Group, Fortis Top Out 12-Story Multifamily...

EverWest Sells Retail Center in Charlotte’s SouthPark District...

Greysteel Arranges Sale of Apartments at Park in...

Northmarq Secures $20.8M Refinancing for Residences at Diamond...

McCarthy Completes $243M Banner Gateway Medical Center Expansion...

Mogharebi Group Brokers $28.5M Sale of Wildomar Senior...