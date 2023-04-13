Thursday, April 13, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The unnamed Miami tower will total 430 apartments upon completion. The co-developers plan to break ground on the project in 2024.
DevelopmentFloridaMultifamilySoutheast

Eden Multifamily, Dermot Plan 44-Story Apartment Tower in Miami’s Park West District

by John Nelson

MIAMI — Locally based Eden Multifamily and New York-based The Dermot Co. have teamed up to develop a 44-story apartment tower in Miami’s Park West district. Construction is set to begin at the site, located at 1018 N. Miami Ave., in 2024. The project will be situated near Miami Worldcenter and a Brightline station.

Kobi Karp is designing the unnamed high-rise, which will feature 430 apartments, 8,000 square feet of ground-level retail space and 25,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenities, including a pool, fitness center and coworking spaces.

The developers plan to present the project to the City of Miami’s Urban Development Review Board during its April 19 meeting. Greenberg Traurig is representing Eden Multifamily and Dermot in the land-use process. Jordan Karp LLC brokered the pending acquisition of the project site.

You may also like

Hunt Midwest, Boyd+Mox Break Ground on 1.4 MSF...

Turnbridge Equities Begins Construction on Ashwood 12 South...

CBRE Arranges Sale of Publix-Anchored Shopping Center in...

MBA: Total Commercial and Multifamily Lending Declined 8...

Rockefeller Group Plans 415,000 SF Surprise Pointe Commerce...

CFG Funds $3.3M Bridge Loan for Two Skilled...

Summit Design + Build Completes Adaptive Reuse of...

Jetstream Completes Renovation off 234-Site RV Park in...

St. John Properties to Develop 225,000 SF Mixed-Use...