Eden Multifamily, Dermot Plan 44-Story Apartment Tower in Miami’s Park West District

MIAMI — Locally based Eden Multifamily and New York-based The Dermot Co. have teamed up to develop a 44-story apartment tower in Miami’s Park West district. Construction is set to begin at the site, located at 1018 N. Miami Ave., in 2024. The project will be situated near Miami Worldcenter and a Brightline station.

Kobi Karp is designing the unnamed high-rise, which will feature 430 apartments, 8,000 square feet of ground-level retail space and 25,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenities, including a pool, fitness center and coworking spaces.

The developers plan to present the project to the City of Miami’s Urban Development Review Board during its April 19 meeting. Greenberg Traurig is representing Eden Multifamily and Dermot in the land-use process. Jordan Karp LLC brokered the pending acquisition of the project site.