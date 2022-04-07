REBusinessOnline

Eden Rock, Connolly Break Ground on $120M Mixed-Use Project in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

MARIETTA, GA. — Atlanta-based partners Eden Rock Real Estate Partners and Connolly have broken ground on Kroger at MarketPlace Terrell Mill, a $120 million mixed-use project at the intersection of Terrell Mill and Powers Ferry roads in Marietta. Construction started last month, and the project is expected to open in April 2023.

The developers are constructing a 90,000-square-foot building on a 10.8-acre parcel of land to house the Kroger at MarketPlace Terrell Mill. Planned features for the building will include a drive-thru pharmacy, dedicated area for online order pickups and an 18-pump Kroger Fuel Center. The new store will replace an existing Kroger, which is situated on Delk and Powers Ferry roads less than a half-mile from the center. That store was built in 1983 and is approximately half the size of the new store. Kroger will join a tenant lineup at MarketPlace Terrell Mill that includes Chick-fil-A, Panera Bread, Regions Bank and Wendy’s, all of which are open and operating. The site also houses a nearly 100,000-square-foot Extra Space Storage location and Marketplace Vista Apartments, which sold a year ago for $87 million.

MarketPlace Terrell Mill is situated on nearly 24 acres and features eight land parcels. The mixed-use project is situated less than two miles from Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta. Ed O’Connor and Mindy Elms at LaVista Associates Inc. are leasing the retail portion of the project. The development team includes general contractor Collins and Arnold Construction Co., civil engineer Robertson Loia Roof and architect CR Architects + Design.

