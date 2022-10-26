Edens Adds Five New Retail Concepts at Uptown Park in Houston

HOUSTON — Edens has added five new tenants at Uptown Park in Houston. Lombardi Cucina Italiana will open a 9,350-square-foot restaurant; Polestar, a Swedish electric car brand, will occupy 3,420 square feet; and GLOSSLAB, a membership-based nail salon, will occupy 972 square feet. Rocambolesc, an ice cream shop, opened at the retail center earlier this year, and fertility and reproductive health clinic kindbody also recently opened a 5,360-square-foot facility at Uptown Park.