EDENS Breaks Ground on Redevelopment of Shadowood Square Shopping Center in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, FLA. — EDENS has begun the overhaul of Shadowood Square, a shopping center located at 9887 Glades Road in Boca Raton. The development firm is demolishing a portion of the center, now rebranded as Shadowood, that once housed a movie theater to make way for five new retail buildings totaling 49,330 square feet. The new buildings will be connected by a 25-foot-wide promenade and public green space.

Additionally, three existing retail buildings totaling 60,557 square feet will be fully renovated, and placemaking elements including brightened facades, signage and wayfinding, paseos, public art and outdoor seating will be installed.

EDENS has signed lease agreements with J. Crew Factory, Joe and the Juice and Maman to join the tenant roster. Blo Blow Dry Bar, Dave’s Hot Chicken are Nomu Sushi & Pub recently opened at Shadowood. The construction phase is expected to last between 18 and 24 months, with the last phase of new retail opening in late 2027.