Edens Buys 163,145 SF Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center in Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

Springdale-Shopping-Center-Austin

Springdale Shopping Center in Austin totals 163,145 square feet.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Shopping center owner-operator Edens has purchased Springdale Shopping Center, a 163,145-square-foot, grocery-anchored retail property in Austin. Regional grocer H-E-B is the anchor tenant at the center, which was fully leased at the time of sale. Other tenants include Ross Dress for Less, dd’s, Dollar Tree, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Subway, KFC and Wingstop. Chris Gerard, Ryan Shore, Clint Coe, Erin Lazarus and Zach Riebe of JLL represented the seller, Forge Capital Partners, in the transaction.

