Edens Revitalizes Downtown Palm Beach Gardens Development With 13 New Retailers, Capital Improvements

by John Nelson

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLA. — Edens has added a new wave of retailers to join the roster at Downtown Palm Beach Gardens, a 403,000-square-foot open-air retail center in Palm Beach Gardens.

Recently opened concepts include Skin Laundry, MeTime Salon, TINA Stephens, ZOE Boutique and Vagabond Kids Apparel. Committed tenants that will open soon include Pura Vida Miami, Crew Factory, Sweathouz, Tweeds Custom Suits, Humanaut Health, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, Muse Paint Bar and Laser Away. Existing tenants include Whole Foods Market, REI, CMX Cinemas, Life Time Fitness, The Cheesecake Factory, Sweetgreen and Yard House, among others.

In addition to the new retail concepts, Edens has revitalized Downtown Palm Beach Gardens with facade work, new decorative elements, landscaping, signage and outdoor furniture at the development’s “Northern Strand” area near the REI and CMX Cinemas. Other improvements include installing five new interactive digital directories and adding a cut-through running east-west through the development.

