Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Lulah Hills will feature 320,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, 1,700 multifamily units, 100 townhomes, a 150-room hotel and a Path Foundation trail connection to nearby Emory University. (Rendering courtesy of Edens)
DevelopmentGeorgiaHospitalityMixed-UseMultifamilyRestaurantRetailSoutheast

Edens to Redevelop North DeKalb Mall in Decatur, Georgia to 2.5 MSF Mixed-Use Development

by John Nelson

DECATUR, GA. — Edens plans to transform North DeKalb Mall, an enclosed regional shopping mall in the Atlanta suburb of Decatur, into a 2.5 million-square-foot mixed-use development called Lulah Hills. Edens acquired the 622,297-square-foot mall in 2021 and rezoned the 73-acre site in 2022 to allow for mixed-use development. At its full build-out, Lulah Hills will feature 320,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, 1,700 multifamily units, 100 townhomes, a 150-room hotel and a Path Foundation trail connection to nearby Emory University.

North DeKalb Mall opened in 1965 and served as the first fully enclosed mall in metro Atlanta. Demolition of the mall is expected to begin later this year, with initial phases of the project to be completed by 2025. Edens owns and operates 1.5 million square feet of retail space in metro Atlanta, including Toco Hills, Merchants Walk, Andrews Square, Buckhead Marketplace, Moores Mill and Park Place.

You may also like

Swinerton Tops Out $80M Joinery Apartment Development in...

Breeden Construction Delivers 201-Unit Multifamily Community in Chester,...

Partnership Acquires 159-Unit Laurel Preston Hollow Apartments in...

MCB Breaks Ground on 146-Unit Student Housing Project...

Developers Underway on 83,750 SF Office Condo Project...

Greystone Provides $34M Agency Loan for Multifamily Community...

Worthe Completes 800,000 SF Warner Bros. Headquarters at...

Kearny Real Estate, Dune Real Estate Partners Plan...

SLIB Negotiates Sale of 25-Unit Clackamas View Seniors...