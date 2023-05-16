Edens to Redevelop North DeKalb Mall in Decatur, Georgia to 2.5 MSF Mixed-Use Development

DECATUR, GA. — Edens plans to transform North DeKalb Mall, an enclosed regional shopping mall in the Atlanta suburb of Decatur, into a 2.5 million-square-foot mixed-use development called Lulah Hills. Edens acquired the 622,297-square-foot mall in 2021 and rezoned the 73-acre site in 2022 to allow for mixed-use development. At its full build-out, Lulah Hills will feature 320,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, 1,700 multifamily units, 100 townhomes, a 150-room hotel and a Path Foundation trail connection to nearby Emory University.

North DeKalb Mall opened in 1965 and served as the first fully enclosed mall in metro Atlanta. Demolition of the mall is expected to begin later this year, with initial phases of the project to be completed by 2025. Edens owns and operates 1.5 million square feet of retail space in metro Atlanta, including Toco Hills, Merchants Walk, Andrews Square, Buckhead Marketplace, Moores Mill and Park Place.