EDENS Underway on Renovation of 143,000 SF Shopping Center in Houston’s West University District

Posted on by in Development, Retail, Texas

The renovation of Plaza in the Park in Houston is scheduled to be complete this fall.

HOUSTON — Retail developer and operator EDENS is underway on the renovation of Plaza in the Park, a 143,000-square-foot shopping center in the West University area of Houston. Planned upgrades at the center, which was originally built in 1999, will include fresh paint for storefronts, more outdoor seating for diners, revamped landscaping and new pathways to connect the buildings. All tenants at Plaza at the Park, which include Kroger, Massage Envy, Sprint, Subway and Vision Optique, among others, will remain open during the renovation. Construction is scheduled to be complete in mid-fall of this year.